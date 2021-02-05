PODCAST | How the Employment Equity Amendment Bill could affect your firm

Parliament’s portfolio committee on employment and labour has called for public comment on the Employment Equity Amendment Bill.

The bill promises a shake-up of the country’s existing employment equity laws and will give the minister of employment and labour the power to speed up transformation in specific business sectors. It will do this by empowering the minister to set sector-specific employment equity targets across most of SA’s major industries.

However, many businesses say this will have the opposite effect and retard growth and employment.

Salt explains the difference between employment equity and BEE, while giving the arguments for and against the proposed amendments. She also breaks down how the changes could practically affect businesses if they are enacted into law. She also outlines some of the challenges that could be faced when it comes to enforcement of the bill.

The discussion ends with Salt’s thoughts on the progress made in employment equity so far in SA.

