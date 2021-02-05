National

PODCAST | How the Employment Equity Amendment Bill could affect your firm

Lauren Salt, an executive in the employment department at law firm, ENSafrica, talks about the bill, its pros and cons

05 February 2021 - 14:03 Mudiwa Gavaza
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we discuss the potential impact of the proposed changes to the country’s employment equity legislation.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lauren Salt, an executive in the employment department at law firm, ENSafrica.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on employment and labour has called for public comment on the Employment Equity Amendment Bill.

The bill promises a shake-up of the country’s existing employment equity laws and will give the minister of employment and labour the power to speed up transformation in specific business sectors. It will do this by empowering the minister to set sector-specific employment equity targets across most of SA’s major industries.

However, many businesses say this will have the opposite effect and retard growth and employment.

Salt explains the difference between employment equity and BEE, while giving the arguments for and against the proposed amendments. She also breaks down how the changes could practically affect businesses if they are enacted into law. She also outlines some of the challenges that could be faced when it comes to enforcement of the bill.

The discussion ends with Salt’s thoughts on the progress made in employment equity so far in SA.

