Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding until Sunday night
The load-shedding is partly due to heavy rain in Limpopo, according to the power utility
05 February 2021 - 11:30
Eskom is implementing stage 2 load-shedding from midday on Friday until Sunday night, partly due to heavy rain in Limpopo.
The power utility said in a statement it has 4,114MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,739MW of capacity is “unavailable due to unplanned maintenance”.
The load-shedding has been exacerbated by the forced shutdown of five generating units at the Medupi power station as a result of the inability to get coal into the units due to the heavy rain in the Lephalale area on Thursday night, the utility said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.