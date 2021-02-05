Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding until Sunday night

Eskom is implementing stage 2 load-shedding from midday on Friday until Sunday night, partly due to heavy rain in Limpopo.

The power utility said in a statement it has 4,114MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,739MW of capacity is “unavailable due to unplanned maintenance”.

The load-shedding has been exacerbated by the forced shutdown of five generating units at the Medupi power station as a result of the inability to get coal into the units due to the heavy rain in the Lephalale area on Thursday night, the utility said.

