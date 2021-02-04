National

News Leader

WATCH: Why Greyhound has halted operations

KAP CEO Gary Chaplin talks to Business Day TV about the bus company shutting down

04 February 2021 - 08:28 Business Day TV
KAP has in recent years trimmed its consumer-facing interests down to coach lines Citiliner and Greyhound. Picture: SUPPLIED
The owner of Greyhound buses, KAP Industrial, is shutting down the transport operations.

The move comes amid a decline in demand for long distance road travel due to Covid-19.

Business Day TV spoke to KAP CEO Gary Chaplin for more.

End of the road for Greyhound and Citiliner bus lines

KAP blames low intercity and tourism passenger numbers hit by lockdowns and ‘aggressive competition’
