WATCH: Why Greyhound has halted operations
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin talks to Business Day TV about the bus company shutting down
04 February 2021 - 08:28
The owner of Greyhound buses, KAP Industrial, is shutting down the transport operations.
The move comes amid a decline in demand for long distance road travel due to Covid-19.
Business Day TV spoke to KAP CEO Gary Chaplin for more.
