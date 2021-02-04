News Leader
WATCH: Themba Godi on how ministers deal with corruption
The former Scopa chair talks to Business TV about testifying at the Zondo commission
04 February 2021 - 08:58
Former Scopa chair Themba Godi testified at the Zondo commission and has criticised how ministers and their counterparts handle corruption.
Business Day TV spoke to Godi for more insight.
