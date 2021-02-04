National

News Leader

WATCH: Themba Godi on how ministers deal with corruption

The former Scopa chair talks to Business TV about testifying at the Zondo commission

04 February 2021 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Former Scopa chair Themba Godi testified at the Zondo commission and has criticised how ministers and their counterparts handle corruption.

Business Day TV spoke to Godi for more insight.

