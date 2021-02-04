Reality check for state surveillance and Rica
Court declared parts of the act unconstitutional and made provision for immediate recourse
04 February 2021 - 19:12
The Constitutional Court has declared critical parts of the law governing surveillance in SA unconstitutional, ensuring that far-reaching changes will be made to it, not least that people will know when their communications have been spied on by the state.
The apex court was tasked with determining whether the Pretoria High Court was correct to declare sections of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica) unconstitutional given the severe intrusion into people’s privacy with complete secrecy. ..
