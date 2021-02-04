Public servants say medical aid subsidy increase is cold comfort
The Public Servants Association, which represents 235,000 employees, dismisses the government’s move amid a salary dispute
04 February 2021 - 20:18
A public sector union says an increase in the subsidy for medical scheme contributions is cold comfort for its members amid a battle between the government and public servants over salary increases.
The department of public service & administration announced on Thursday that public servants would be awarded an 8.51% increase for a subsidy towards their medical scheme contributions, effective from January 1. This adjustment, which is in line with the medical price index, applies to employees on the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) as well as all former employees belonging to a registered medical scheme...
