Lamola says ANC must discuss what happens to members who refuse to work with Zondo commission
The justice and correctional services minister says there is a standing resolution that members co-operate with the inquiry into state capture
04 February 2021 - 14:28
The ANC will have to discuss what should happen to its members who refuse to co-operate with the commission of inquiry into state capture, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has said.
His comments come in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma — who is at the heart of allegations of state capture — refusing to co-operate with the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. ..
