National Lamola says ANC must discuss what happens to members who refuse to work with Zondo commission The justice and correctional services minister says there is a standing resolution that members co-operate with the inquiry into state capture BL PREMIUM

The ANC will have to discuss what should happen to its members who refuse to co-operate with the commission of inquiry into state capture, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has said.

His comments come in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma — who is at the heart of allegations of state capture — refusing to co-operate with the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. ..