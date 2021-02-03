National Treasury has indemnified two vaccine producers BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has granted indemnity to two vaccine manufacturers to date, the Serum Institute of India, which will supply SA with the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Pfizer, the Treasury confirmed on Tuesday.

Governments across the world are being required to take liability in the event of serious adverse events that arise from Covid-19 vaccination. This is unusual, as pharmaceutical companies usually take liability, which they insure themselves against, but this has not been possible in the light of the scale and novelty of the pandemic...