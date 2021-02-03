RETRENCHMENTS
SABC defies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on job cuts
Reducing the wage bill is in line with the National Treasury’s R3.2bn conditional bailout in 2019
The SABC has defied communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’s attempts to reduce or possibly avert job cuts at the public broadcaster, setting the stage for what is likely to be a tense showdown in the days ahead as unions, emboldened by the minister’s backing, push back against the retrenchment plans.
The broadcaster’s plan to cut about 10% of its 3,000-strong workforce is "being implemented following extensive consultations with various stakeholders", Mmoni Seapolelo, who speaks on behalf of the SABC, told Business Day on Tuesday. "At this stage affected employees are applying for available vacancies as identified in the new organisational structure and interviews have started and offers for successful candidates are being finalised."..
