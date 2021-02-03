National SABC backs proposal for government to hire retrenched workers Board chair supports minister’s suggestion that some employees can be absorbed by the department of communications BL PREMIUM

The SABC, which is at loggerheads with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over planned retrenchments at the public broadcaster, says it supports government plans to consider taking on some of its employees who are set to be offloaded in its cost-cutting drive.

In a letter to communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, seen by Business Day, SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini expressed his support for the minister’s suggestion that some employees can be absorbed by the department of communications or other government departments...