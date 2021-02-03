National SABC asks state to hire its retrenched employees Board chair tells minister department of communications could absorb some staff BL PREMIUM

The SABC, which is at loggerheads with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over planned retrenchments at the public broadcaster, has told the government to consider taking on some of its employees who are set to be offloaded in its cost-cutting drive.

In a letter, seen by Business Day, to communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini suggests that some employees can be absorbed by the department of communications or other government departments...