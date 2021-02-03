SABC asks state to hire its retrenched employees
Board chair tells minister department of communications could absorb some staff
03 February 2021 - 20:26
The SABC, which is at loggerheads with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over planned retrenchments at the public broadcaster, has told the government to consider taking on some of its employees who are set to be offloaded in its cost-cutting drive.
In a letter, seen by Business Day, to communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini suggests that some employees can be absorbed by the department of communications or other government departments...
