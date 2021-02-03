National ‘Absorb laid off workers,’ SABC board tells Ndabeni-Abrahams Board chair suggestion that some employees can be absorbed by the department of communications BL PREMIUM

The SABC, which is at loggerheads with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over planned retrenchments at the public broadcaster, has told the government to consider taking on some of its employees who are set to be offloaded in its cost-cutting drive.

In a letter to communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, seen by Business Day, SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini said that some employees could be absorbed by the department of communications or other government departments...