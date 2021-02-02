National Hospitality industry seeks court interdict to stop extension of collective agreement DA says extension of the agreement to nonparties will be a ‘death blow’ to sector reeling from Covid lockdowns BL PREMIUM

Some employers in the hospitality industry are preparing an urgent court interdict to stop the government extending a collective agreement it struck at the bargaining council to nonparties.

The agreement, which calls for employers to contribute towards provident and funeral funds, was signed at the Bargaining Council for Fast Foods, Restaurant, Catering and Allied Trades and was published in the Government Gazette on January 8 by employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi...