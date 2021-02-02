Hospitality industry seeks court interdict to stop extension of collective agreement
DA says extension of the agreement to nonparties will be a ‘death blow’ to sector reeling from Covid lockdowns
02 February 2021 - 20:29
Some employers in the hospitality industry are preparing an urgent court interdict to stop the government extending a collective agreement it struck at the bargaining council to nonparties.
The agreement, which calls for employers to contribute towards provident and funeral funds, was signed at the Bargaining Council for Fast Foods, Restaurant, Catering and Allied Trades and was published in the Government Gazette on January 8 by employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now