Cyril Ramaphosa offers SA’s mining industry little succour
In a strangely bland keynote speech at the Mining Indaba, he ignored an impassioned plea for urgent economic action from the industry
02 February 2021 - 17:43
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the SA mining industry little to no succour in his opening address at Africa’s premier mining conference despite a heartfelt plea from the country’s miners for urgent economic reform.
As keynote speeches go, Ramaphosa’s attempt was light on detail, presented a list of demands on mining companies operating in SA and dealt out a few platitudes, offering very little comfort that he had heard the plea...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now