National Cyril Ramaphosa offers SA's mining industry little succour In a strangely bland keynote speech at the Mining Indaba, he ignored an impassioned plea for urgent economic action from the industry

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the SA mining industry little to no succour in his opening address at Africa’s premier mining conference despite a heartfelt plea from the country’s miners for urgent economic reform.

As keynote speeches go, Ramaphosa’s attempt was light on detail, presented a list of demands on mining companies operating in SA and dealt out a few platitudes, offering very little comfort that he had heard the plea...