Zuma defies Constitutional Court order that he appear before Zondo commission
If he ignores summons former president could face a sentence of up to six months in prison and a fine
01 February 2021 - 11:02
Former president Jacob Zuma is defying the Constitutional Court order that he appear before the Zondo commission, saying the highest court in the land has become politicised.
If Zuma ignores the state capture commission’s summons he could face a sentence of up to six months in prison and a fine. The commission has already laid charges against Zuma for walking out of proceedings last year...
