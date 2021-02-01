National

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Covid-19 update

The president addresses the nation on developments related to the country’s response to the pandemic

01 February 2021 - 19:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation about the latest developments on the Covid-19 pandemic.  He is expected to ease lockdown restrictions following a meeting of the national coronavirus command council and the cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the country's response to Covid-19 pandemic.

