Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams's plan risks dialling up tension at SABC Communications minister suggests that there is scope to reduce job cuts or avoid them completely at embattled broadcaster

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams wants the SABC to reskill and retain workers as part of proposals to avoid retrenchments at the cash-strapped broadcaster, the latest intervention by the communications minister that could deepen tensions with the board.

In a letter, seen by Business Day, to SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini, the minister suggests that there is scope to reduce job cuts or avoid them completely after recent consultations between unions and the broadcaster resulted in the SABC agreeing to offload 303 workers, about half what it had said it needed to cut to save money in the middle of one of the country’s biggest economic crises...