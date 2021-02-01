National Objections to proposal to ban the transfer of medical claims Using third-party administrators is necessary because the Compensation Fund is dysfunctional, says the Injured Workers Action Group BL PREMIUM

Proposed amendments to legislation governing work-related compensation claims that will prohibit the transfer of claims to administration companies dedicated to this kind of work have raised concerns among medical service providers.

However, the department of employment and labour has defended the proposal, saying it wants the Compensation Fund to work directly with clients as all other insurance companies and medical aid schemes did...