New vehicle sales start 2021 depressed

Domestic sales have decreased, while exports showed an improvement over January 2020

01 February 2021 - 14:57 David Furlonger
A car assembly plant in Port Elizabeth. Picture: SUPPLIED
Domestic new-vehicle sales started 2021 on a downward note, with the local market falling 13.9% in January from a year earlier.

Exports, however, showed a 38.7% improvement over January 2020.

Figures released on Monday by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) show that the motor industry sold 34,784 vehicles in SA in January. That was down from 40,413 in January 2020. Car sales of 23,853 were 10% weaker, down from 29,073.

Companies exported 22,771 vehicles, compared with the previous 16,303.

Not too much should be read into any of the numbers at this stage. Local sales will start to overhaul 2020’s Covid-wrecked market in a few weeks. Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa said that January’s sales were what the industry expected. And while January’s exports outshone those of a year earlier, January 2020 shipments were unusually slow.

New-vehicle sales drop nearly 30% in 2020

Covid-19 reduces car sales to levels of two decades ago
3 weeks ago

Ebrahim Patel wants probe into imported used cars

Naamsa CEO says grey imports cost SA more  than R3bn in annual duties
4 months ago

Over-regulation stifles SA’s automotive sector, RMI chief says

SA’s industry might have to lay off up to 30% of its workforce because of the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a Naamsa survey
6 months ago

