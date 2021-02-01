Minerals Council attacks Ramaphosa’s slow economic reforms
On the eve of the annual Mining Indaba where the president is due to speak, SA’s mining industry lambastes him for a lack of urgency
01 February 2021 - 13:48
Minerals Council SA leadership is frustrated at the lack of urgency from the government in reversing its economic decline, urging quick and decisive interventions from President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The council’s members, which account for 95% of SA’s mineral production, are prepared to spend R300m in vaccinating their 450,000 employees as well as another 2.5-million people in a R300m Covid-19 programme, as well as stump up cash towards the government’s vaccine purchase programme, said CEO Roger Baxter...
