National Liquor ban may be lifted as lockdown likely to be eased The cabinet is expected to ease Covid-19 restrictions due to decreasing numbers of daily Covid-19 infections BL PREMIUM

The ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol is expected to be lifted when the country moves to a lower Covid-19 lockdown level this week.

This as cabinet is expected to ease Covid-19 restrictions, which will see the country move to alert level 2...