Liquor ban may be lifted as lockdown likely to be eased
The cabinet is expected to ease Covid-19 restrictions due to decreasing numbers of daily Covid-19 infections
01 February 2021 - 11:33
The ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol is expected to be lifted when the country moves to a lower Covid-19 lockdown level this week.
This as cabinet is expected to ease Covid-19 restrictions, which will see the country move to alert level 2...
