Government lifts ban on alcohol sales and opens beaches
President also eases a number of other restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic in SA in December
01 February 2021 - 21:00
The economically crippling prohibition on the sale of alcohol has been lifted, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening.
In an address to the nation, the president also eased a number of other restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic in SA in December. ..
