National Government lifts ban on alcohol sales and opens beaches President also eases a number of other restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic in SA in December BL PREMIUM

The economically crippling prohibition on the sale of alcohol has been lifted, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday evening.

In an address to the nation, the president also eased a number of other restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic in SA in December. ..