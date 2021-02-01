Citrus industry enjoys best year amid growing Vitamin C demand
Sales hit a record 146-million cartons and exports are expected to increase by 300,000 tonnes over three years
01 February 2021 - 18:16
SA’s booming citrus industry enjoyed its best year yet in 2020 with export sales hitting a record 146-million cartons on increasing demand for fruit driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2019 final export volumes were at 126-million cartons of fruit, about 10-million cartons down on the previous year’s record export volume of 136-million cartons...
