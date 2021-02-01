National Citrus industry enjoys best year amid growing Vitamin C demand Sales hit a record 146-million cartons and exports are expected to increase by 300,000 tonnes over three years BL PREMIUM

SA’s booming citrus industry enjoyed its best year yet in 2020 with export sales hitting a record 146-million cartons on increasing demand for fruit driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019 final export volumes were at 126-million cartons of fruit, about 10-million cartons down on the previous year’s record export volume of 136-million cartons...