National David Makhura: I'll go if that is what the ANC wants Premier says his involvement in PPE corruption scandal is the result of a mistake in a judgment

Gauteng premier David Makhura is set to appear before the ANC integrity committee after being sucked into a procurement scandal relating to personal protective equipment (PPE) in the province, and says he will step down if that is what the party decides.

However, Makhura said this was as a result of an alleged mistake in a judgment handed down by the Special Investigating Unit’s special tribunal court, which conflated the office of the premier with the position of premier...