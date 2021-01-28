National BREAKING NEWS: Zuma has to appear before Zondo commission, Constitutional Court rules The state capture commission of inquiry had gone to the apex court to force Zuma to comply with a summons to give evidence BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma has to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture, the Constitutional Court said on Thursday.

He also does not have the right to remain silent, justice Chris Jafta said as he handed down judgment for the court. Zuma does, however, have the privilege against self-incrimination. ..