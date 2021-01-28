BREAKING NEWS: Zuma has to appear before Zondo commission, Constitutional Court rules
The state capture commission of inquiry had gone to the apex court to force Zuma to comply with a summons to give evidence
28 January 2021 - 10:49
Former president Jacob Zuma has to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture, the Constitutional Court said on Thursday.
He also does not have the right to remain silent, justice Chris Jafta said as he handed down judgment for the court. Zuma does, however, have the privilege against self-incrimination. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now