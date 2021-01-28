National Solidarity demands answers on CCMA’s R500m budget cuts Trade union wants reasons for cut and an explanation of what is to be done with the money BL PREMIUM

Trade union Solidarity is demanding that the government explain the decision-making process that led to the budget of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CMMA) being slashed by R500m.

The union sent a Promotion of Access to Information Act request to the ministers as well as to the CCMA, a statutory body for aggrieved employees, on Monday demanding that they give a detailed explanation for the budget cuts for 2020/2021 and their implications within 30 days...