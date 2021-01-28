Solidarity demands answers on CCMA’s R500m budget cuts
Trade union wants reasons for cut and an explanation of what is to be done with the money
28 January 2021 - 15:40
Trade union Solidarity is demanding that the government explain the decision-making process that led to the budget of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CMMA) being slashed by R500m.
The union sent a Promotion of Access to Information Act request to the ministers as well as to the CCMA, a statutory body for aggrieved employees, on Monday demanding that they give a detailed explanation for the budget cuts for 2020/2021 and their implications within 30 days...
