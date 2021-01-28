National Nersa awards an extra R6bn to Eskom The energy regulator was compelled by a court order to review the initial decision BL PREMIUM

In a move expected to push up electricity prices, the energy regulator said on Thursday that it will allow Eskom to recover an extra R6bn from consumers after court-ordered reviews of previous decisions.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) announced its decisions relating to Eskom’s multi-year price determination regulatory clearing account (RCA) applications for the three financial years 2014/2015, 2015/2016 and 2016/2017, as well as Eskom’s supplementary revenue application for 2018/2019...