National Wine producers head to court over alcohol ban Vinpro wants the ban to be lifted with immediate effect by the court in its hearing on February 5 BL PREMIUM

Vinpro, an organisation that represents more than 2,000 wine farmers and wine producers, is taking the government to court to ask that the alcohol ban be lifted in the Western Cape.

It wants the ban to be lifted with immediate effect by the court in its hearing on February 5. It joins the largest beer brewer in the country, SA Breweries, which has also taken the government to court to have the ban removed. ..