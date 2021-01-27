PODCAST | Evolution of online education in SA

Having started the business while at university, Moola says he has been working at it full time since 2017. During that time, the start-up has garnered attention and investment from Silicon Valley heavyweights Google and Facebook.

Moola says having full-time, dedicated teachers is a differentiator for the business. “They’re professionals who have chosen to be full-time technical instructors.”

He also the firm’s work is helping to dispel the idea that Africa is behind the rest of the world in tech skills. “Actually, we’re not. We’re so good, we supply the teachers to the rest of the world.”

The tech founder then talks about the HyperionDev’s current funding round in which it is looking to raise an additional $3m- to fund its expansion in the UK and US. DJ and performer Black Coffee’s investment firm, Flightmode Digita,l has taken part in the crowd-funded capital raise. As part of the drive, HyperionDev has secured more than $400,000 in backing from some of the biggest global tech organisations — the largest contributions being primarily from Facebook and Google.

The conversation also touches on HyperionDev’s business model; the company’s scholarship programme; career prospects for people with data-driven or programming qualifications; the evolution of online learning in SA; the effect of Covid-19 on the sector; as well as detailing the barriers still holding many in SA from being able to take advantage of online learning.

