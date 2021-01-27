Khumbudzo Ntshavheni appointed acting minister in the presidency
Ntshavheni, a key Cyril Ramaphosa ally, is also the minister of small business development
27 January 2021 - 12:14
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as the acting minister in the presidency after the death of Jackson Mthembu, the presidency announced on Wednesday.
Ntshavheni, who is also minister of small business development, will continue to hold her portfolio as well as the acting ministerial position “until further notice”, spokesperson Tyrone Seale said...
