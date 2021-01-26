Vaccine nationalism will prolong Covid-19 crisis, Ramaphosa tells Davos meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa called on rich nations who have bought and hoarded more Covid-19 vaccines than they need to release their excess supply for poorer nations, warning that failure to distribute them fairly risks prolonging the health and economic crisis battering the globe.

During his virtual address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting on Tuesday, Ramaphosa kept to a similar theme as Chinese President Xi Jinping the previous day, stressing the need for global co-operation in tackling challenges from Covid-19 to the climate crisis. Countries acquiring doses of vaccines up to four times what their populations needed undermined the principle that nations needed to co-operate for their mutual benefit, he said.

“We are all not safe if some countries are vaccinating their people and other countries are not vaccinating,” he said.

So-called vaccination nationalism has emerged as a major stumbling block to stopping the spread of the virus. While the speedy development of vaccines has boosted markets on hopes that economic activity could return to some normality, the uneven access has raised fears that supply chain disruptions would persist and impose economic costs even on those countries that have inoculated their populations.

A study released by US nonprofit organisation the National Bureau of Economic Research showed that failure to distribute vaccines to the poorest countries would impose a $9-trillion loss on the world economy, with rich nations shouldering half of that.

“We all know that Covid-19 anywhere is Covid-19 everywhere,” said Børge Brende, the president of WEF, who previously held government positions, including foreign minister, in Norway. If the virus were allowed to thrive in some places, the world risked it mutating and spreading, he said.

SA has been one of the countries left scrambling to source Covid-19 vaccines, coming in for fierce criticism for failing to place orders with manufacturers in time. The government has estimated that it needs to reach about 40-million people to achieve reach herd, or population, immunity. More than 30-million doses of vaccine have so far been promised to SA in direct deals with manufacturers and agreements with agencies including the Covax facility, organised by the World Health Organisation and global vaccine alliance Gavi.

Ramaphosa, who is also AU chair, said a Covid-19 African vaccine acquisition task team to secure and find sources of funding for sufficient vaccines had secured a provisional 270-million doses for the continent directly through vaccine manufacturers. This was in addition to the 600-million doses expected from the Covax initiative.

This is still well short of what is needed for a continent of more than 1.3-billion.

“Through its participation in these continental and global initiatives, SA continues to promote the need for universal, fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines,” he said.

“We all must act together in combating coronavirus because it affects all of us equally and therefore our remedies — our actions to combat it — must also be equal,” he said.

