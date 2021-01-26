National Medical negligence bill needs more work, say MPs BL PREMIUM

Parliament has referred back to the health and justice departments a bill that seeks to reduce the effect of lump-sum payments on the state arising from claims for medical negligence.

The State Liability Amendment Bill, introduced in parliament in 2018 to provide for the settlement structure of claims against the state that result from the wrongful medical treatment of people in the public health system, lapsed before parliament could finish processing it when its term ended with the general election in 2019...