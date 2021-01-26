Medical negligence bill needs more work, say MPs
26 January 2021 - 20:53
Parliament has referred back to the health and justice departments a bill that seeks to reduce the effect of lump-sum payments on the state arising from claims for medical negligence.
The State Liability Amendment Bill, introduced in parliament in 2018 to provide for the settlement structure of claims against the state that result from the wrongful medical treatment of people in the public health system, lapsed before parliament could finish processing it when its term ended with the general election in 2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now