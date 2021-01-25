Unions back ANC calls for R200bn loan guarantee scheme to be restructured
ANC wants the scheme to be ‘fundamentally restructured’ to improve accessibility and enable participation of nonbank SMME funders
25 January 2021 - 20:47
Trade union federations say moves by the governing ANC to overhaul the R200bn loan guarantee scheme will save jobs and cushion small businesses from the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
The scheme is one of the key pillars of the R500bn social and economic package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in April 2020 to help SA stay afloat during the lockdown...
