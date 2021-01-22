Jackson Mthembu to be honoured with official funeral on Sunday

Jackson Mthembu will receive an official funeral on Sunday when he is laid to rest in his hometown of Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, a statement from the presidency said on Friday.

Mthembu will be honoured with a category 1 official funeral reserved for serving ministers. He will be laid to rest on Sunday at 9am.

A memorial service in his honour will take place at 1pm on Saturday in Tshwane.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in SA from Saturday morning until Sunday evening.

“The memorial service and official funeral will take place in compliance with the applicable Disaster Management Act regulations,” the presidency said.

SA’s lockdown regulations tightly governs the number of people allowed to attend funerals. Only 50 people are allowed in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Before his death this week, the ANC’s former parliamentary chief whip had been at the forefront of SA’s Covid-19 government communications in his role as minister in the presidency.

Mthembu died on Thursday as a result of Covid-19 related complications. He was a respected and loved minister and politician, and his death has been mourned across the political spectrum.

Mthembu, who served in the position following the 2019 general election, is the first cabinet minister that has died as a result of Covid-19.

