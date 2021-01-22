National Cyril Ramaphosa sets implementation date for Political Party Funding Act The proclamation comes after Corruption Watch wrote to the president insisting the act come into operation by April 1, or face legal action BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally signed a proclamation that will see the Political Party Funding Act come into operation in April — in time for the local government elections.

The legislation, which was signed into law two years ago, provides the mechanisms needed to ensure transparency in who funds political parties...