Cyril Ramaphosa sets implementation date for Political Party Funding Act
The proclamation comes after Corruption Watch wrote to the president insisting the act come into operation by April 1, or face legal action
22 January 2021 - 11:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally signed a proclamation that will see the Political Party Funding Act come into operation in April — in time for the local government elections.
The legislation, which was signed into law two years ago, provides the mechanisms needed to ensure transparency in who funds political parties...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now