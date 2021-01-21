National SIU sticks to damning verdict on Bandile Masuku’s role in PPE procurement Special Investigating Unit says the then health MEC failed to conduct proper oversight over procurement BL PREMIUM

The Special Investigating Unit on Thursday stuck to its finding that former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku did not fulfil his oversight role over the procurement of protective gear used to fight Covid-19

The procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been one of the biggest scandals related to the government’s response to the pandemic...