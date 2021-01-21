Pressure mounts on SABC to avoid job cuts
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams now champions unions in moves to slash wage bill
21 January 2021 - 19:24
Political pressure is mounting on executives at the SABC to abandon plans to retrench workers amid threats of a blackout on Friday.
Moves to slash the wage bill at the SABC come in the context of the government’s fiscal consolidation drive. The public broadcaster’s wage bill is said to be weighing on its finances and how the SABC crisis unfolds could set the tone for how the cost-cutting drive in similarly affected public-sector entities goes. ..
