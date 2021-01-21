BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19

Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of complications related to Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday that Mthembu died earlier that morning.

“Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and lifelong champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends,” he said.

This is a developing story.