BREAKING NEWS: Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19

The minister in the presidency died early on Thursday from complications related to Covid-19

21 January 2021 - 15:16 Staff Writer
The late Jackson Mthembu.
The late Jackson Mthembu.

Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of complications related to Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday that Mthembu died earlier that morning.

Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and lifelong champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends,” he said.

This is a developing story.

