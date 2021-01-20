Wine industry toasts boom in value of exports to Europe and US
20 January 2021 - 20:21
SA’s embattled wine industry has been buoyed by the increasing value of its exports across Europe and the US, an industry association says.
SA’s nearly 100,000ha of vineyards, mostly in the Western Cape, generate about 4% of the world’s wine production...
