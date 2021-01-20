SA steel magnate Eric Samson dies
Samson, who was credited with building up private company Macsteel, died at age 83 in California
20 January 2021 - 14:37
Steel tycoon and philanthropist Eric Samson, best known for building up Macsteel — one of SA’s largest private companies — has died.
The SA Jewish Board of Deputies described Samson as “a visionary leader and nation builder and a man of unsurpassed generosity, one whose multifaceted legacy will benefit our country long into the future”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now