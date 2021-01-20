National SA steel magnate Eric Samson dies Samson, who was credited with building up private company Macsteel, died at age 83 in California BL PREMIUM

Steel tycoon and philanthropist Eric Samson, best known for building up Macsteel — one of SA’s largest private companies — has died.

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies described Samson as “a visionary leader and nation builder and a man of unsurpassed generosity, one whose multifaceted legacy will benefit our country long into the future”...