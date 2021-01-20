National Academics back tax on wealthiest 1% BL PREMIUM

The introduction of a wealth tax should be seen as an additional policy tool to reduce extreme inequality in SA which has been worsened by Covid-19, a group of academics say in a working paper published on Wednesday.

In the paper, Aroop Chatterjee of Wits University's Southern Centre for Inequality Studies; Léo Czajka and Amory Gethin, both from the Paris School of Economics based (https://www.parisschoolofeconomics.eu/) World Inequality Lab, an organisation that aims to promote research on global inequality, estimate that a progressive tax on the top 1% richest South Africans could raise R70bn to R160bn — 1.5% to 3.5% of GDP...