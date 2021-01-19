National

News Leader

WATCH: Should Treasury increase taxes to pay for vaccines?

Saica project director of tax advocacy Sharon Smulders talks to Business Day TV about the plan to fund the Covid vaccine programme

19 January 2021 - 07:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Treasury says it is committed to supporting SA’s Covid-19 vaccine drive by funding the programme, and this could mean an increase in taxes.

Business Day TV spoke to Sharon Smulders, project director of tax advocacy at the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), for her take on the potential move.

