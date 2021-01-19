Ramaphosa cool on vaccine business opportunities
19 January 2021 - 19:26
Black business appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to make space for their businesses in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines when the rollout takes place.
Black business groupings held a high-level engagement with the ANC’s top six officials, hosted by the Progressive Business Forum, a fundraising arm of the ANC. Participants were briefed on the vaccine programme by deputy minister of health Joe Phaahla and senior department of health official Aquina Thulare...
