National Ramaphosa cool on vaccine business opportunities

Black business appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday to make space for their businesses in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines when the rollout takes place.

Black business groupings held a high-level engagement with the ANC’s top six officials, hosted by the Progressive Business Forum, a fundraising arm of the ANC. Participants were briefed on the vaccine programme by deputy minister of health Joe Phaahla and senior department of health official Aquina Thulare...