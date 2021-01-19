BREAKING NEWS: Interim report finds racial bias in fraud probes by medical schemes

Medical schemes and administrators are 1.4 times more likely to conclude black healthcare practitioners have committed fraud, waste or abuse than their nonblack counterparts, according to the interim findings of an investigation into racial profiling commissioned by the industry regulator.

The interim report was released on Tuesday morning, after the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) and the Board of Healthcare Funders failed to block it at the eleventh hour with an urgent court application. Judge Colleen Collison ruled on Tuesday morning that the applicants had failed to convince her why they had not approached the court earlier, since the report’s release had originally been planned for December. She struck the matter from the roll, clearing the way for the report’s release.

The investigation was launched in 2019 by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) in terms of section 59 of the Medical Schemes Act, after complaints by black medical practitioners that they were being unfairly targeted.

The three-member investigation panel, chaired by Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, found no evidence of explicit racial bias in the algorithms and methods schemes and administrators used to identify healthcare practitioners who had potentially done wrong. “However, using the data that Discovery, GEMS and Medscheme provided the panel ... there is a substantial difference in fraud, waste and abuse outcomes between black and nonblack practitioners over the period January 2012 to June 2019,” he said.

The probability that there was no correlation between racial status and the outcome of fraud, waste and abuse proceedings was “for all practical purposes” zero, he said.

While Discovery, GEMS and Medscheme had contested the analysis provided by the statistical expert appointed by the panel, Zaid Kimmie, the panel nevertheless found there was a disproportionate impact of fraud, waste and abuse investigations on black providers, which amounted to unfair discrimination, he said.

The panel also concluded that some of the procedures followed by schemes in probing fraud, waste and abuse cases were unfair. Schemes and administrators were performing a function akin to policing, and were given unilateral statutory power to claw back funds from providers.

Ngcukaitobi said part of the panel’s role had been to provide a platform for individuals to express their experience of racial discrimination and unfair treatment. “We had no power to find anyone guilty. Nor were we appointed to investigate the veracity of each individual claim of unfair treatment and unfair discrimination. But we would be failing in our duty if we ignored degrading, humiliating and distressing impact of racism against the individuals who testified before us,” he said.

Interested parties have six weeks to comment on the interim report.

