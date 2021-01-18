National Numsa to press on with strike at Macsteel BL PREMIUM

Operations at Macsteel Service Centres SA, one of SA’s leading suppliers of steel, almost ground to a halt on Monday after workers downed tools demanding the reinstatement of 99 colleagues retrenched in December.

Macsteel, which has more than 50 service centres, branches and warehouses across the country, as well as operations in Angola, Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, is experiencing financial headwinds and has been operating at reduced capacity since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March 2020...