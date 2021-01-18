DA threatens to go to court if full details of vaccine rollout plan are not provided
DA leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa has made ‘vague promises’ about vaccine deliveries
18 January 2021 - 15:40
The DA is giving the government seven days to provide details and information of its vaccine rollout strategy, failing which the opposition party will approach the courts.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa had made “vague promises” about vaccine deliveries...
