National DA threatens to go to court if full details of vaccine rollout plan are not provided DA leader John Steenhuisen says President Cyril Ramaphosa has made ‘vague promises’ about vaccine deliveries BL PREMIUM

The DA is giving the government seven days to provide details and information of its vaccine rollout strategy, failing which the opposition party will approach the courts.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa had made “vague promises” about vaccine deliveries...