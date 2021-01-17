National Government Employees Medical Scheme in bid to block release of report on racial profiling BL PREMIUM

The Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and the Board of Healthcare Funders have urgently gone to court on Sunday to interdict the public release of an interim report about racial discrimination against doctors by medical schemes.

The application says the interim report — due to be publicly released at midday on Sunday at a media conference — makes “scathing allegations and findings in relation to Gems (and others)”...