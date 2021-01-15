National

Raymond Zondo to isolate himself after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The inquiry will resume on January 25, a week in which it will be tackling intelligence-related testimony

15 January 2021 - 16:34 Mawande Amashabalala
Judge Raymond Zondo. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Judge Raymond Zondo. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The state capture inquiry  adjourned earlier than planned on Friday after a staff member working closely with the chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, tested positive for Covid-19.

The inquiry will resume on January 25, a week in which it will be tackling intelligence-related testimony.

Zondo briefed the inquiry  of the exposure soon after he returned from lunch. Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was appearing before the commission.

Zondo said he would go into self-isolation and would consider the possibility of virtual sessions while he was in isolation.

Molefe's lawyer, advocate Thabani Masuku, advised that waiting for “the fog to clear” was their preferred solution as they would choose a physical appearance rather than a virtual one.

“We will adjourn. If we end up being able to use some time next week, good, but if we cannot it is fine,” said Zondo.

“I am sorry we cannot continue.”

Zuma says Zondo is trying to undermine pending Constitutional court judgment

A letter from Mabuza Attorneys says the former president will not be appearing before the commission on Monday, despite a summons to do so
National
2 hours ago

State capture: Time for corporates to face the music

Civil society bodies push for corporations implicated in state capture to be more thoroughly grilled by Zondo
News & Fox
1 day ago

Constitutional Court flays Jacob Zuma for non-attendance

The commission into state capture made an impassioned appeal to SA’s highest court to force the former president to attend corruption hearings
National
2 weeks ago

More cabinet ministers should have testified, Raymond Zondo says

Deputy chief justice says it is regrettable so few top ministers presented evidence to state capture inquiry
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wine worth R1.5bn at risk of being lost as ...
National
2.
First Covax vaccine doses to arrive in February
National / Health
3.
All schools will only open in mid-February amid ...
National
4.
Post Office CFO resigns after three months on the ...
National
5.
Two-week delay in opening schools suggested due ...
National

Related Articles

Zuma says Zondo is trying to undermine pending Constitutional court judgment

National

State capture: Time for corporates to face the music

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.