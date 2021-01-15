Raymond Zondo to isolate himself after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The state capture inquiry adjourned earlier than planned on Friday after a staff member working closely with the chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, tested positive for Covid-19.

The inquiry will resume on January 25, a week in which it will be tackling intelligence-related testimony.

Zondo briefed the inquiry of the exposure soon after he returned from lunch. Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was appearing before the commission.

Zondo said he would go into self-isolation and would consider the possibility of virtual sessions while he was in isolation.

Molefe's lawyer, advocate Thabani Masuku, advised that waiting for “the fog to clear” was their preferred solution as they would choose a physical appearance rather than a virtual one.

“We will adjourn. If we end up being able to use some time next week, good, but if we cannot it is fine,” said Zondo.

“I am sorry we cannot continue.”