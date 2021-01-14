Two-week delay in opening schools suggested due to Covid-19 surge
Public schools, which were supposed to open on January 25, could now only do so on February 15
14 January 2021 - 12:43
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has recommended that the reopening of schools be postponed from January 27 to February 15 because of the spike in Covid-19 infections.
Education stakeholders including school governing body associations, teacher unions and the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations (Naisa) met the senior officials from the department of basic education on Wednesday night...
