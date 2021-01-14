Ramaphosa keeps his promise to fill vacant posts at the NPA
Prosecutions chief Shamila Batohi finally has four deputy directors appointed by president
14 January 2021 - 18:44
The National Prosecuting Authority's top leadership is finally fully staffed after President Cyril Ramaphosa filled the last vacancy of the four deputy national directors of public prosecutions.
The presidency announced on Thursday that Ramaphosa appointed Anton du Plessis deputy national director of public prosecutions for strategy, operations and compliance after consultation with NPA boss Shamila Batohi and justice minister Ronald Lamola...
